The Green Nursery - Purple Hindu Kush CBD Flower

Introducing our premium Purple Hindu Kush CBD Flower, grown with a special light deprivation technique to ensure the highest quality and potency. If you're looking for a top-tier CBD hemp flower that offers a relaxing experience, you've come to the right place!



Our Purple Hindu Kush CBD Flower features a unique blend of fruity and earthy flavors that are sure to please your palate. This potent strain is known for its calming and soothing effects, making it an excellent choice for those looking to alleviate anxiety, stress, or chronic pain.*



What sets our CBD flower apart is our use of a specialized light deprivation technique during cultivation. This technique allows us to control the flowering process, resulting in a higher concentration of CBD and a more potent flower.



Our product is 100% organic and free from harmful chemicals, ensuring that you get the purest and most natural CBD experience possible. Plus, with its beautiful purple hue and aromatic scent, our Purple Hindu Kush CBD Flower is as visually stunning as it is effective.



Terpenes: AK-47, Biscotti, Blue Zkittles, Blueberry, Bomb Pop, Cannalope Haze, Cherry Pie, Forbidden Fruit, Gelato, Godfather OG, Gorilla Glue #4, Grape Ape, Green Crack, Mango Kush, No Additional Terpenes, Pineapple Kush, Raspberry Kush, Runtz, SFV OG, Sour Diesel, Sunset Sherbet, Thin Mint, Wedding Cake, White Fire, Zkittles



*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.



Hybrid Sativa/Indica

Total CBD approx 15%

CBDA 16%

THCA 0.59%

CBG 0.56%

Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower

Lab Tested for Potency

Federally compliant

Regulatory Testing Available

Consult your State hemp laws

Show more