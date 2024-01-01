Introducing our newest addition to The Green Nursery: Ridgeline Runtz THCA Hemp Flower. Crafted with precision and care, this premium hemp flower boasts impressive cannabinoid profiles to elevate your THCA experience.



With a remarkable THCA content of 23.93% (239.27 mg/g), Ridgeline Runtz delivers a potent punch cannabinoids. Combined with trace amounts of CBGA, CBG, and THCVa, this strain offers a holistic approach to wellness.



Our commitment to quality shines through in the lab-tested results, ensuring a Delta 9 THC level well below the legal limit at 0.262% (2.62 mg/g). This means you can enjoy the benefits under the umbrella of the 2018 Farm Bill.



Experience the synergy of cannabinoids with Ridgeline Runtz, where purity meets potency. Elevate your journey today with The Green Nursery's finest THCA Hemp Flower.

