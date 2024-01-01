Immerse yourself in the enchanting flavors of the indica dominant hybrid, RS-11, a strain that hails from the celebrated lineage of Pink Guava and OZK strains. Its indica dominance unfolds a tapestry of taste that tantalizes with cherry and berry overtones, lavishly sprinkled with sweet candy and a refreshing pine finish. The aroma is a companion to the flavor, with a grounding earthiness laced with the sumptuousness of fresh fruit.
Key Features:
Flavor: Exquisite fusion of cherry, berry, and sweet candy, crowned with a crisp pine flourish. Aroma: Rich earthy pine underscored by a lush parade of cherry and berry scents. Appearance: Densely structured, blue-green buds dressed in fine light orange hairs and a frost-like layer of blue-tinged white trichomes. Sensory Experience: An immediate mental clarity and uplift that ignites creativity, seamlessly blended with a profound relaxation for body and soul. Potency: Boasting an impressive 25.6% THCA content, confirmed by our accessible coa (view lab report). The RS-11 experience is about indulging in the artistry of nature, offered for those special moments of tranquility and inspiration.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com