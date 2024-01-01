Immerse yourself in the enchanting flavors of the indica dominant hybrid, RS-11, a strain that hails from the celebrated lineage of Pink Guava and OZK strains. Its indica dominance unfolds a tapestry of taste that tantalizes with cherry and berry overtones, lavishly sprinkled with sweet candy and a refreshing pine finish. The aroma is a companion to the flavor, with a grounding earthiness laced with the sumptuousness of fresh fruit.



Key Features:



Flavor: Exquisite fusion of cherry, berry, and sweet candy, crowned with a crisp pine flourish.

Aroma: Rich earthy pine underscored by a lush parade of cherry and berry scents.

Appearance: Densely structured, blue-green buds dressed in fine light orange hairs and a frost-like layer of blue-tinged white trichomes.

Sensory Experience: An immediate mental clarity and uplift that ignites creativity, seamlessly blended with a profound relaxation for body and soul.

Potency: Boasting an impressive 25.6% THCA content, confirmed by our accessible coa (view lab report).

The RS-11 experience is about indulging in the artistry of nature, offered for those special moments of tranquility and inspiration.

Show more