Introducing Sonic Boom THCA Hemp Flower, an exceptional offering from The Green Nursery designed to elevate your experience to new heights. Crafted with precision and care, this premium hemp flower boasts a meticulously balanced cannabinoid profile for optimal therapeutic benefits.



With an impressive THCA content of 24.64% (246.38 mg/g), Sonic Boom delivers a potent blend cannabinoids. Combined with traces of CBDA, CBGA, CBG, and THCVa, this strain offers a holistic approach to wellness unlike any other.



Lab-tested results ensure compliance with legal standards, with Delta-9-THC levels at a mere 0.247% (2.47 mg/g). Rest assured, you can indulge in the therapeutic potential of hemp under the umbrella of the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill.



Experience the synergy of cannabinoids with Sonic Boom THCA Hemp Flower. Elevate your journey today with The Green Nursery's premium selection.

Show more