About this product
Stemcell CBG Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
Stem Cell CBG hemp flower is naturally low-odor compared to conventional hemp strains. This craft hemp flower is one of the first commercially available CBG hemp flower strains and its quality is withstanding the test of time. While it’s unique trichomes are low-odor and not sticky, it boasts an impressive 90+ percent CBG cannabinoid profile.
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
Stem Cell CBG hemp flower is naturally low-odor compared to conventional hemp strains. This craft hemp flower is one of the first commercially available CBG hemp flower strains and its quality is withstanding the test of time. While it’s unique trichomes are low-odor and not sticky, it boasts an impressive 90+ percent CBG cannabinoid profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!