Stemcell CBG Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics



Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.



Stem Cell CBG hemp flower is naturally low-odor compared to conventional hemp strains. This craft hemp flower is one of the first commercially available CBG hemp flower strains and its quality is withstanding the test of time. While it’s unique trichomes are low-odor and not sticky, it boasts an impressive 90+ percent CBG cannabinoid profile.