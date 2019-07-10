The Green Nursery - Suver Haze



A classic. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers.



-Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower

-100% Hand Trimmed Buds

-100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics

-Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

-Federal Farm Bill Compliant