Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery
HybridTHC 1%CBD 18%
About this product
The Green Nursery - Suver Haze
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
A classic. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers.
-Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
-100% Hand Trimmed Buds
-100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
-Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
-Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
18% | medium-high
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!