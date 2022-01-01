About this product
T1 Greenhouse CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
T-1 aroma has been described as that of berries and cheese. Reviewers love T-1’s sour yet peppery profile. If you're looking for a reliable hybrid that checks all the boxes, T-1 is a very popular CBD strain for anytime of the day.
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
T-1 aroma has been described as that of berries and cheese. Reviewers love T-1’s sour yet peppery profile. If you're looking for a reliable hybrid that checks all the boxes, T-1 is a very popular CBD strain for anytime of the day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!