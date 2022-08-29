About this product
The Green Nursery - Sour Suver Haze CBD Flower
Sour Suver Haze is a beautiful CBD flower that will hit all of your senses as soon as you open the container. This hybrid is the perfect strain for relaxation which has fabulous sedative effects. Myrcene and Caryophyllene are also very dominant in this strain. Myrcene is known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant effects while caryophyllene is an amazing pain reliever and anxiety reducer. Perfect for anytime of day.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica
25% CBD
Hand Trimmed Flower
Lab Tested for Potency
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
Regulatory Testing Available
Consult your State hemp laws
Sour Suver Haze is a beautiful CBD flower that will hit all of your senses as soon as you open the container. This hybrid is the perfect strain for relaxation which has fabulous sedative effects. Myrcene and Caryophyllene are also very dominant in this strain. Myrcene is known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant effects while caryophyllene is an amazing pain reliever and anxiety reducer. Perfect for anytime of day.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica
25% CBD
Hand Trimmed Flower
Lab Tested for Potency
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
Regulatory Testing Available
Consult your State hemp laws
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!