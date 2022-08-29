The Green Nursery - Sour Suver Haze CBD Flower



Sour Suver Haze is a beautiful CBD flower that will hit all of your senses as soon as you open the container. This hybrid is the perfect strain for relaxation which has fabulous sedative effects. Myrcene and Caryophyllene are also very dominant in this strain. Myrcene is known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant effects while caryophyllene is an amazing pain reliever and anxiety reducer. Perfect for anytime of day.



Hybrid Sativa/Indica

25% CBD

Hand Trimmed Flower

Lab Tested for Potency

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

Regulatory Testing Available

Consult your State hemp laws