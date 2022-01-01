About this product
White Widow CBG Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
White Widow is among the most famous strains in the world. A stable genetic line that leans slightly sativa, this CBG cultivar first originated on Dutch coffee shop menus from its inception in the early 90s. A cross between two landrace strains, a Brazilian sativa and a South Indian indica, White Widow is perfect for stimulating energy and creativity while packing a heavy resinous load of CBG for your Endocannabinoid System.
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
White Widow is among the most famous strains in the world. A stable genetic line that leans slightly sativa, this CBG cultivar first originated on Dutch coffee shop menus from its inception in the early 90s. A cross between two landrace strains, a Brazilian sativa and a South Indian indica, White Widow is perfect for stimulating energy and creativity while packing a heavy resinous load of CBG for your Endocannabinoid System.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!