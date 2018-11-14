Wife CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Wife CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
This hemp flower boasts glistening green buds that are dense and tight. It features a pleasant fragrance with a hint of fuel and little skunk. This strain's aroma is sweet with a floral fragrance that blends perfectly well with flavors of sugary sweets, tropical fruit, and berries. Overall, the wife hemp flower provides an extremely aromatic experience that fascinates all the senses.
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
This hemp flower boasts glistening green buds that are dense and tight. It features a pleasant fragrance with a hint of fuel and little skunk. This strain's aroma is sweet with a floral fragrance that blends perfectly well with flavors of sugary sweets, tropical fruit, and berries. Overall, the wife hemp flower provides an extremely aromatic experience that fascinates all the senses.
About this strain
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.
The Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
43% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!