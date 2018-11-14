Wife CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics



This hemp flower boasts glistening green buds that are dense and tight. It features a pleasant fragrance with a hint of fuel and little skunk. This strain's aroma is sweet with a floral fragrance that blends perfectly well with flavors of sugary sweets, tropical fruit, and berries. Overall, the wife hemp flower provides an extremely aromatic experience that fascinates all the senses.