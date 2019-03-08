About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Greenery Hash Factory
The Greenery Hash Factory skillfully crafts solvent-less extracts with exceptionally-grown cannabis, along with a nod to tradition for an authentic concentrate.
Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Bubble Hash and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust.
Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.
