Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
About this brand
Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Bubble Hash and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust.
Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.