If you like supporting disabled veterans, delicious edibles, and getting super-duper high, then look no further!



We are artists and creators. At Cannabella Gourmet, we put painstaking effort into creating the highest-possible quality hemp-infused products for at-home edibles.



All of our products are produced in small batches, and contain a low, manageable dose of THC. This enables the at-home canna-cook to scale the THC content of their creation to the levels that best suit them.



We are also a disabled veteran-owned & operated small business, where a portion of our net profits go to sponsoring psychedelic-assisted clinical therapies for veterans suffering from severe mental illness. Every purchase helps a veteran in need. Check out the "About" section of our website for more info.



We hope you'll give us a try <3

