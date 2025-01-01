About this product
Experience the delightful fusion of nature with our hemp-derived cannabis-infused honey, crafted with all-natural ingredients and produced in small batches for optimal quality. Each 4 oz. jar is hermetically sealed to ensure shelf stability, allowing you to enjoy the rich flavors and benefits at your convenience—just remember to store it in a cool, dry place. We proudly offer free shipping to select states within the continental U.S., while shipping costs for orders outside this area will be calculated at checkout. Please note that purchasers must be over 21 years of age. For creative ideas on how to incorporate our honey into your culinary adventures, be sure to visit our inspiration page for recipes and usage tips. Indulge in a sweet and wholesome experience with every drop!
Hemp-Infused Honey
Cannabella GourmetDelta-8 THC edibles
If you like supporting disabled veterans, delicious edibles, and getting super-duper high, then look no further!
We are artists and creators. At Cannabella Gourmet, we put painstaking effort into creating the highest-possible quality hemp-infused products for at-home edibles.
All of our products are produced in small batches, and contain a low, manageable dose of THC. This enables the at-home canna-cook to scale the THC content of their creation to the levels that best suit them.
We are also a disabled veteran-owned & operated small business, where a portion of our net profits go to sponsoring psychedelic-assisted clinical therapies for veterans suffering from severe mental illness. Every purchase helps a veteran in need. Check out the "About" section of our website for more info.
We hope you'll give us a try <3
License(s)
- NC, US: USDA_37_0785
