Our Awaken & Refresh Roll On Oil was created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. We use Peppermint, Clary Sage, & Rosemary to create an uplifting, awakening effect through aromatherapy. Our Roll On Oils are great for on the go use, and is made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue.



Directions: Roll a thin layer of product onto desired area. Allow oil to be absorbed into skin or massage into a specific area.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* ( Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita), Organic Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

*Unrefined Oil

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.