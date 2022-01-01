The Healing Rose Lemon Ginger CBD Herbal Salve is made with mindful purposefully chosen ingredients. We use 100% certified organic carrier oils, essential oils, butters, waxes, & herbs that are responsibly sourced. We use a powerful combination of botanicals: Arnica, Calendula, Menthol, Ginger, Eucalyptus, Black Pepper and Lemon along with 1200mg of CBD from a full spectrum CBD hemp extract. We handcraft our salves in small batches to ensure a perfect consistency. This formula has a delightful lemon ginger scent with hints of eucalyptus & black pepper that may have you feeling nostalgic. We use a gentle concentration of menthol that may be mildly cooling.



Directions: Use a pea sized amount on desired area 1-3 times a day, or as needed. Allow oils to absorb into the skin and massage into area, the salve will melt with the heat of your skin. Adjust amount & usage based on experience.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Organic Beeswax (Cera Flava), Organic Mango Butter (Mangifera Indica), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Organic Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Organic Menthol (Mentha Arvensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Ginger Oil (Zingiber Officinale), Organic Black Pepper Oil (Piper Nigrum), Organic Lemon Oil (Citrus Limon)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil



Awards:

-2020 Best New England Topical NECANN

-2021 Commonwealth Cannabis Cup Best Topical