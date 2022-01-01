INDOOR HEMP FLOWER

Bubba Kush is a relaxing evening choice and stands out as a true indica-dominant hemp strain. With beautiful pine and dark green hues and a deep earthy smell, this dense flower is a treat for all the senses. This fully indoor-grown flower was cultivated in living soil and organic amendments.



This flower has a very interesting cannabinoid profile and resulting medicinal effect, this CBD-enhanced version of the Bubba Kush strain contains not only CBD but CBC and CBGA too!



CULTIVAR DETAILS:

AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 ( strong aroma)

PROFILE: Kush aroma with wintergreen and sweetgrass taste

COLOR: Lighter green in color

DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 5out of 5

TRIM QUALITY: Hand Trimmed

GENETICS: Pre’98 Bubba Kush x CBD mother

COA: potency tested



