Bubba Kush is a relaxing evening choice and stands out as a true indica-dominant hemp strain. With beautiful pine and dark green hues and a deep earthy smell, this dense flower is a treat for all the senses. This fully indoor-grown flower was cultivated in living soil and organic amendments.
This flower has a very interesting cannabinoid profile and resulting medicinal effect, this CBD-enhanced version of the Bubba Kush strain contains not only CBD but CBC and CBGA too!
CULTIVAR DETAILS:
AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 ( strong aroma)
PROFILE: Kush aroma with wintergreen and sweetgrass taste
COLOR: Lighter green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 5out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Hand Trimmed
GENETICS: Pre’98 Bubba Kush x CBD mother
COA: potency tested
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier also providing consumer products under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
All our products are made with CBD Live Resin or Delta 8. Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.
All our products are full panel tested and include COAs.
All our products are formulated for potency and efficacy. We take pride in formulating effective and affordable products.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
