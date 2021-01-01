About this product
POTENT CANNABINOIDS IN CBD CRUMBLE BULK
Crumble offers concentrated potent delivery of cannabinoids in a shelf stable form factor. Suggested retail is $40-60 a gram depending on the market and customer base where sold.
Smell features an intense terpene rich aroma profile available in Cherrywine and Strawnanna. Other profiles available with minimum order requirements met.
CRUMBLE BULK PRICING
For bulk orders price varies. Please call to discuss.
PACKAGED FOR RETAIL
This product is also available packaged for retail, please see retail solutions for product listing and pricing.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
