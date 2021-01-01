POTENT CANNABINOIDS IN CBD CRUMBLE BULK

Crumble offers concentrated potent delivery of cannabinoids in a shelf stable form factor. Suggested retail is $40-60 a gram depending on the market and customer base where sold.



Smell features an intense terpene rich aroma profile available in Cherrywine and Strawnanna. Other profiles available with minimum order requirements met.



CRUMBLE BULK PRICING

For bulk orders price varies. Please call to discuss.



PACKAGED FOR RETAIL

This product is also available packaged for retail, please see retail solutions for product listing and pricing.