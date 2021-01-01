WHAT IS CBG (CANNABIGEROL) ISOLATE?

CBG Isolate is a crystalline powder comprised of the pure cannabigerol cannabinoid.

CBG is referred to as the “stem cell” of the hemp plant as all others cannabinoids are synthesized from cannabigerol.

CBGa is converted into THCa and CBDa as the plants mature, further alongtheu conversion pathway we ultimately obtain THC and CBD as nature intended.

CBG Isolate is a 99%+ pure crystalline powder that is THC free and has all other plant compounds removed leaving only the desired cannabinoids.

It is the most refined hemp plant concentrate option for this reason.

The bulk CBG powder isolate we offer is extracted in a highly controlled environment and processed to guarantee industry-leading purity and consistency.

SELECTING FLOWER FOR OUR BULK WHOLESALE CBG POWDER

Fresh hemp flower we select is always certified for the desired purity and potency to ensure the best CBG extracts. The flower is then extracted with either a CO2 supercritical system or through a short-path distillation unit at reduced pressure for best results. Both forms of CBG extraction yield a CBG distillate oil that is super clean and ready to refine into CBG isolate.