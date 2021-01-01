Handling: Delta 10 (D10) distillate is a thick, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that requires controlled heat to make it workable

Consumption: Consume as a smokable extract or formulate into products

Psychoactivity: This product may be psychoactive and should not be taken while driving

Suggested Dose: 25 mg but may vary (First-time users should take minimum dose)

Onset & Duration of Product Effects: Inhaled = 5-15 min Duration = 2-4 hours | Consumed = 30 min-90 min Duration = 4-6 hours

Δ10 THC Concentration: 50-75%

Δ9 THC Content: Non detect or under legal limit

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Hemp-derived

Terpenes: May be added upon request

Packaging: Smaller sizes/quantities shipped in retail packaging, bulk sizes shipped in mylar or bulk bags/containers