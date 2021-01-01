About this product
Handling: Delta 10 (D10) distillate is a thick, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that requires controlled heat to make it workable
Consumption: Consume as a smokable extract or formulate into products
Psychoactivity: This product may be psychoactive and should not be taken while driving
Suggested Dose: 25 mg but may vary (First-time users should take minimum dose)
Onset & Duration of Product Effects: Inhaled = 5-15 min Duration = 2-4 hours | Consumed = 30 min-90 min Duration = 4-6 hours
Δ10 THC Concentration: 50-75%
Δ9 THC Content: Non detect or under legal limit
Crystallization: Does not crystallize
Origin Material: Hemp-derived
Terpenes: May be added upon request
Packaging: Smaller sizes/quantities shipped in retail packaging, bulk sizes shipped in mylar or bulk bags/containers
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
