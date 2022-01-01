About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is highly potent and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8 THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC vape carts are an excellent option for those who live in states where cannabis and Delta 9 THC are not yet legalized. It is an easy-to-use form factor that travels well. NOTE YOU DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE A 510 THREAD BATTERY TO USE.
Delta 8 THC has a psychoactive effect described by consumers as being more clear than what Delta 9 THC provides. It’s important to note that each person’s experience will vary depending on factors relating to the body’s engagement with the compounds.
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
