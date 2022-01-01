Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is highly potent and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8 THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC vape carts are an excellent option for those who live in states where cannabis and Delta 9 THC are not yet legalized. It is an easy-to-use form factor that travels well. NOTE YOU DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE A 510 THREAD BATTERY TO USE.



Delta 8 THC has a psychoactive effect described by consumers as being more clear than what Delta 9 THC provides. It’s important to note that each person’s experience will vary depending on factors relating to the body’s engagement with the compounds.