Our Delta 8 caramels are made small batch in Oregon with premium quality Delta 8 distillate and organic ingredients; it’s one of our tastiest and best selling D8 products due to its potency and effect. Each caramel contains 40mg of Delta 8 THC. The fat content in the caramel potentiates and extends the effects of the Delta 8.



PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive

SUGGESTED DOSE: 1/2 a caramel (First-time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)

ONSET & DURATION: 30 min-90 min in with peak effects at 2-3 hours | Duration of effect = 4-6 hours

Δ8 THC: 40 mg per caramel

Δ9 THC: None detect or under the legal limit

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Keep sealed in container limiting oxygen & heat exposure to avoid hardening

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp

TERPENES: Botanical and hemp-derived added for flavor and effect

CUSTOMIZATION: This product can be made to order and customized with different cannabinoids and flavors. Bulk orders only; MOQ must be met. Call to discuss

INGREDIENTS: Organic brown sugar, organic butter, organic heavy cream, organic corn syrup, hemp flower, Delta 8 distillate, sunflower lecithin, organic vanilla, cream of tartar, pink Himalayan sea salt, botanical terpenes