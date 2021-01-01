About this product
Our Delta 8 caramels are made small batch in Oregon with premium quality Delta 8 distillate and organic ingredients; it’s one of our tastiest and best selling D8 products due to its potency and effect. Each caramel contains 40mg of Delta 8 THC. The fat content in the caramel potentiates and extends the effects of the Delta 8.
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive
SUGGESTED DOSE: 1/2 a caramel (First-time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)
ONSET & DURATION: 30 min-90 min in with peak effects at 2-3 hours | Duration of effect = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 40 mg per caramel
Δ9 THC: None detect or under the legal limit
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Keep sealed in container limiting oxygen & heat exposure to avoid hardening
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp
TERPENES: Botanical and hemp-derived added for flavor and effect
CUSTOMIZATION: This product can be made to order and customized with different cannabinoids and flavors. Bulk orders only; MOQ must be met. Call to discuss
INGREDIENTS: Organic brown sugar, organic butter, organic heavy cream, organic corn syrup, hemp flower, Delta 8 distillate, sunflower lecithin, organic vanilla, cream of tartar, pink Himalayan sea salt, botanical terpenes
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
