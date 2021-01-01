About this product
Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. Use Delta 8 to potentiate the therapeutic benefits Delta 9 THC typically offers.
Delta 8 amber distillate differs from clear distillate in that it is less distilled. We use distillation to take our amber to clear; never bleaching clays. Because clear has to be taken to a higher temperature to distill (which can impact other compounds you may want to keep present in the distillate), we recommend this listing for amber Delta 8 distillate for most products. Both of our distillates have a similar potency, smell and taste (note this is not true for all vendors offering amber & clear).
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive and should not be taken while driving
SUGGESTED DOSE: 25 mg but may vary (First time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)
ONSET & DURATION: Inhaled = 5-15 min Duration = 2-4 hours | Consumed = 30 min-90 min Duration = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 85-96% D8
Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Color may vary
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp
TERPENES: May be added upon request, call to discuss
Delta 8 amber distillate differs from clear distillate in that it is less distilled. We use distillation to take our amber to clear; never bleaching clays. Because clear has to be taken to a higher temperature to distill (which can impact other compounds you may want to keep present in the distillate), we recommend this listing for amber Delta 8 distillate for most products. Both of our distillates have a similar potency, smell and taste (note this is not true for all vendors offering amber & clear).
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive and should not be taken while driving
SUGGESTED DOSE: 25 mg but may vary (First time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)
ONSET & DURATION: Inhaled = 5-15 min Duration = 2-4 hours | Consumed = 30 min-90 min Duration = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 85-96% D8
Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Color may vary
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp
TERPENES: May be added upon request, call to discuss
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.