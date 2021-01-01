Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. Use Delta 8 to potentiate the therapeutic benefits Delta 9 THC typically offers.



Delta 8 amber distillate differs from clear distillate in that it is less distilled. We use distillation to take our amber to clear; never bleaching clays. Because clear has to be taken to a higher temperature to distill (which can impact other compounds you may want to keep present in the distillate), we recommend this listing for amber Delta 8 distillate for most products. Both of our distillates have a similar potency, smell and taste (note this is not true for all vendors offering amber & clear).



PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive and should not be taken while driving

SUGGESTED DOSE: 25 mg but may vary (First time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)

ONSET & DURATION: Inhaled = 5-15 min Duration = 2-4 hours | Consumed = 30 min-90 min Duration = 4-6 hours

Δ8 THC: 85-96% D8

Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Color may vary

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp

TERPENES: May be added upon request, call to discuss