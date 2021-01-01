The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.



We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.



Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.



We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.