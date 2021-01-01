About this product
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Distillate
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive
SUGGESTED DOSE: 1 gummy (25 mg)
ONSET & DURATION: Consumed = 30 min-90 min (peak effects 2-3 hours in) | Duration of effects = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 25 mg per gummy
Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Order custom flavors, add herbs (including melatonin) and cannabinoids (MOQ 25k. Call to discuss)
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp
TERPENES: No additional added
WARNING: First-time users should take minimum dose & build as desired to avoid discomfort. Do not operate machinery or drive while under the influence
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive
SUGGESTED DOSE: 1 gummy (25 mg)
ONSET & DURATION: Consumed = 30 min-90 min (peak effects 2-3 hours in) | Duration of effects = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 25 mg per gummy
Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Order custom flavors, add herbs (including melatonin) and cannabinoids (MOQ 25k. Call to discuss)
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp
TERPENES: No additional added
WARNING: First-time users should take minimum dose & build as desired to avoid discomfort. Do not operate machinery or drive while under the influence
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.