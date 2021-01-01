Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. Use Delta 8, Delta 10 and other cannabinoids together to potentiate the therapeutic benefit.



PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive and should not be taken while driving

SUGGESTED DOSE: 25 mg but may vary (First time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)

ONSET & DURATION: Onset = 30 min-90 min w/peak at 2-3 hours | Duration of effect = 4-6 hours

Δ8 THC: 25 mg per

Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits

PACKAGING: 10 & 30 soft gel unit sizes come in retail packaging (all other sizes packaged bulk)

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Order D10 and other cannabinoid blends, melatonin option available. Call to discuss, 503-438-6783 #1

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp derived Delta 8

TERPENES: No additional added