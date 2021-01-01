About this product
Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. Use Delta 8, Delta 10 and other cannabinoids together to potentiate the therapeutic benefit.
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is psychoactive and should not be taken while driving
SUGGESTED DOSE: 25 mg but may vary (First time users should take minimum dose & build as desired)
ONSET & DURATION: Onset = 30 min-90 min w/peak at 2-3 hours | Duration of effect = 4-6 hours
Δ8 THC: 25 mg per
Δ9 THC: None detect or under legal limits
PACKAGING: 10 & 30 soft gel unit sizes come in retail packaging (all other sizes packaged bulk)
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Order D10 and other cannabinoid blends, melatonin option available. Call to discuss, 503-438-6783 #1
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Oregon hemp derived Delta 8
TERPENES: No additional added
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
