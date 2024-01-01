About this product
CBD live resin is made from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.
By blending live resin extract with THC-compliant CBD distillate, we are able to offer a compliant preformulated extract with strain-specific effect. Live Resin Crumble is for those who want the centering cannabinoid blend with the most natural and true-to-the-plant taste and aroma. For a stronger psychoactive effect, we also offer a Delta 8 Live Resin.
Looking for more variety of CBD and Live Resin products? Check out our comprehensive collections of CBD Products and Live Resin Products to choose the best one that suits you.
Live Resin CBD Crumble Dab: Anytime
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier that also sells direct to consumers under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
Our products are formulated with CBD Live Resin & Delta 8 then combined with cannabinoids to target effects in our Daytrip, Anytime & Knockout blends.
Our products can ship to states that have not yet legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours. All our products are full panel tested and include COAs to ensure safety & potency.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
WHAT IS LIVE RESIN
Live Resin is a type of extract that is considered higher quality than most others. Unlike standard extracts which are pulled from dried plant matter including leaves and stems, our Live Resin is hand harvested, uses only the flowers and is extracted off of fresh frozen never dried. This makes a more phytochemical rich extract that is more therueptically beneficial.
