Our Live Resin D8 Knockout SoftGels are a great way to get the benefits of Delta 8 combined with Live Resin & CBN for a sedating effect in an easy-to-use form factor with consistent dosing. When you consume hemp extracts, they’re thought to last twice as long as when inhaled/smoked. Making this a great option to last through the night, and with the longer impact, you consume less making it more cost-effective per dose.



Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. By combining terpene-rich live resin with delta 8, other minor cannabinoids such as CBN, we’re able to potentiate the therapeutic benefit and a targeted, sedating effect.