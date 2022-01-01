About this product
Our Live Resin D8 Knockout SoftGels are a great way to get the benefits of Delta 8 combined with Live Resin & CBN for a sedating effect in an easy-to-use form factor with consistent dosing. When you consume hemp extracts, they’re thought to last twice as long as when inhaled/smoked. Making this a great option to last through the night, and with the longer impact, you consume less making it more cost-effective per dose.
Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. By combining terpene-rich live resin with delta 8, other minor cannabinoids such as CBN, we’re able to potentiate the therapeutic benefit and a targeted, sedating effect.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
