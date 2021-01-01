CBD live resin is made from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.



By blending live resin extract with Delta 8 distillate and other minor cannabinoids, we are able to offer a compliant preformulated extract with strain-specific effect. Live Resin Delta 8 Sugar is for those who want the centering cannabinoid blend with the most natural and true-to-the-plant taste and aroma. For a milder psychoactive effect, we also offer a Live Resin CBD Blend.



PRODUCT DETAILS

COLOR: Yellow to honey-colored

TEXTURE: Sugary and less viscous (warm honey consistency)

PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is intoxicating and is rated 4 out of 5

CBD: Aprox 40%, varies between batches

DELTA 8: Aprox 50%, varies between batches

Δ9 THC: Non detect

TERPENES: Hemp-derived (Botanical terpenes available for custom orders)

DOSING: Approx 25 mg per serving (Tolerance will vary between users. Start low & build)

ONSET: Inhaled = 5 min-15 min

DURATION: Inhaled = 2-4 hours

HANDLING: Must be warmed to consume

STORAGE: Store sealed at room temperature or lower and avoid excessive heat

PACKAGING: 1-3.5 gram sizes are retail packaged (all other sizes packaged as bulk)

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Add D10, THCv or other cannabinoids. Call to discuss MOQ’s

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Sungrown Oregon hemp

LIVE RESIN USES:

If you’re a consumer purchasing the live resin you can:



Dab it as is using a dab rig, portable dab pen or glass nectar collector. Use a lower temperature setting on your device or let glass cool after heating for best taste

Different effects are felt when the product is inhaled or orally consumed without heat. We recommend trying both to understand what works best for your needs. Oral consumption has the benefit of lasting longer in your system while inhaled has the benefit of being faster acting. This product is not ideal for oral consumption and is best inhaled. If you want to try our oral versions try our live resin capsules, live resin tincture or live resin gummies.



For bulk buyers this live resin is recommended:



As is grammed out in dab pucks

We also have all of these products available if you would prefer not to manufacture. The live resin can be pre-formulated and ready to go into these form factors and products; please call us to talk with our in-house product developer.