Live Resin D8 Distillate begins with high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.



By blending hemp CBD live resin with Delta 8 distillate, a plant spectrum closer to that of cannabis can be experienced. The psychoactive effect of the Delta 8 is enhanced by the inclusion of additional cannabinoids and hemp terpenes from the plant. Live Resin D8 is for those who want stimulating effects of Delta 8 with the most natural, true-to-the-plant taste and aroma in an extract.



NOTE YOU WILL NEED TO PURCHASE A 510 THREAD BATTERY TO USE.



Delta 8 THC has a psychoactive effect described by consumers as being more clear than what Delta 9 THC provides. It’s important to note that each person’s experience will vary depending on factors relating to the body’s engagement with the compounds.