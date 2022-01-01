About this product
Live Resin D8 Distillate begins with high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.
By blending hemp CBD live resin with Delta 8 distillate, a plant spectrum closer to that of cannabis can be experienced. The psychoactive effect of the Delta 8 is enhanced by the inclusion of additional cannabinoids and hemp terpenes from the plant. Live Resin D8 is for those who want stimulating effects of Delta 8 with the most natural, true-to-the-plant taste and aroma in an extract.
NOTE YOU WILL NEED TO PURCHASE A 510 THREAD BATTERY TO USE.
Delta 8 THC has a psychoactive effect described by consumers as being more clear than what Delta 9 THC provides. It’s important to note that each person’s experience will vary depending on factors relating to the body’s engagement with the compounds.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
