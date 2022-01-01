About this product
Our Vegan Nighttime Delta 8 Gummies were formulated with an effective blend of Delta 8 and melatonin to facilitate “mellow mode” whenever you need it. Whether that means the day was long and you want to unwind or you’re on a plane with a screaming kid behind your seat- these Nighttime Gummies are there for you.
We hope you try our Delta 8 Gummies and find the guide you to a more restful state.
We hope you try our Delta 8 Gummies and find the guide you to a more restful state.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges