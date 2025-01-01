Awaken your senses with the rich, robust flavor of premium roasted Ethiopian coffee, lightly sweetened for just the right touch. Infused with 10 mg of Delta-9 THC and 20 mg of CBD, this convenient shot combines an energizing kick with a calming edge, making it the perfect companion for powering through your day or easing into the afternoon.



THC: 10 mg. per shot.

Aggregate THC: 80 mg.

CBD: 20 mg. per shot.

Aggregate CBD: 160 mg.

Made with coffee so there's some caffeine.



Each case contains 8 shots. Each shot is 2 oz.

Shots ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Only adults 21 years of age and older should use this product. National Poison Control Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Please consume responsibly.

