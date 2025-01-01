Looking for a refreshing twist on your daily unwind? Meet Lite Lime — a citrus-forward sparkling water infused with just the right amount of Delta-9 THC. Zero sugar, zero calories, and nothing artificial. Just clean bubbles, bright lime, and a mellow mood that slides in smooth.



THC: 3 mg. per can.

Aggregate THC: 21 mg.

CBD: 5 mg. per can.

Aggregate CBD: 40 mg.

Caffeine-free.

Please refrigerate upon receipt.



Each case contains 8 cans. Each can is 12 oz.

Cans ship via FedEx.

Not available for Overnight or 2nd Day Delivery.

Ships only to the lower 48 states.

Not available for delivery to AK/HI or international addresses.



Please note: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product contains THC derived from US-grown hemp, contains <0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, and may cause a failed drug test. The effects of this product may be delayed by 4 or more hours. If you are pregnant or nursing, do not use this product. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Only adults 21 years of age and older should use this product. National Poison Control Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Please consume responsibly.

