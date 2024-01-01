About this product
✅ 1:1 D9/CBD for a balanced high with zero edginess
✅ 300mg of cannabinoids in each bar
✅ Organic cane sugar + premium cocoa powder = top quality chocolate
✅ A flavor explosion that you can share
Perfectly crafted with a delectable combination of high-quality Delta 9 THC and CBD, this full-sized Delta 9 chocolate bar is sure to satisfy your taste buds while also providing the ultimate indulgence.
Crafted with only the finest, all-natural ingredients including premium cocoa powder and organic cane sugar, every bite of our Delta 9 THC CBD Chocolate Bar is a truly decadent and guilt-free treat. And with 150mg of Delta 9 THC and 150mg of CBD infused into each bar, you’ll be able to kick back, relax and enjoy the full benefits of hemp-derived D9 without even picking up a vape or joint.
If you’re looking to indulge in a delicious and effective way to unwind and de-stress, The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 THC CBD Chocolate Bar is the perfect solution. Give yourself the gift of relaxation and treat your taste buds to the ultimate indulgence today!
1:1 D9:CBD Chocolate Bar 300mg
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
