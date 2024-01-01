About this product
✅ Hands down the most decadent way to experience cannabis
✅ 1:1 D9/CBD for a balanced high with zero edginess
✅ 30mg of total cannabinoids in each delicious piece
✅ Indulgent and super delicious
We are proud to offer a delicious and potent way to enjoy the benefits of D9 THC with our Delta 9 Peanut Butter Nuggets. With high-quality ingredients and 30mg total of Delta-9 THC and CBD, these tasty treats offer a convenient and enjoyable way to experience the effects of this powerful cannabinoid. Made with real peanut butter and milk chocolate, it’s an excellent way to get your daily protein dose. Plus, they have zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and are gluten free!
1:1 D9/CBD Peanut Butter Nugget, 30MG
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
