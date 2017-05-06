1.5G Diamond Infused THCA Pre-Roll | 2 Pack

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

✅ One for now, one for later

✅ Blended with crushed THCA diamond crystals for added punch

✅ 1.5g of top-shelf THCA flower in each preroll

✅ Select one of six stunning strains

What’s better than a high-quality, premium THCA Flower Sugar Diamond Infused joint, pre-rolled into RAW cones for convenience in a snazzy little tube that fits perfectly in your purse or pocket? TWO high-quality, premium THCA Flower Sugar Diamond Infused joints, pre-rolled into RAW cones for convenience in a snazzy little tube that fits perfectly in your purse or pocket! Choose your favorite strain (or try them all) and enjoy our Phuk’d Up prerolls in one convenient two-pack! Share the second with your best ✨bud✨, or save it for later.
Sativa: Strawberry Cough, Super Sour Diesel
Indica: Grape Ape, Platinum OG
Hybrid: Trainwreck, Apple Jack*

*Not pictured

About this strain

Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
