Many who have heard of CBD know that it has recently burst onto the health and wellness scene to much excitement – and for good reason. Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids produced by the hemp plant. These cannabinoids interact directly with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies and, beyond being beneficial and natural, CBD is non-addictive and safe for long-term use. As a result, many are using it with great success.