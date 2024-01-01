About this product
✅ Dose in the most discreet of fashions
✅ 25mg for a extra-lifted dose
✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects
✅ Blend with any beverage of your choosing
Take your Kayo on the go! Our Rapid Release Drink Mix lets you upgrade any beverage to Kayo status. Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects, you’ll be feeling all 25mg of D9 in minutes, not hours. We’ve also added in green coffee extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, GABA, and 5HTP for a well-rounded wellness experience that will add benefit, as well as buzz, to your body. Just mix with 16-20oz of cold water for an ideal, refreshing adult beverage experience. Choose from two incredible flavors: Raspberry Lemonade or a house favorite, Peach Tea. Just a quick swish and you’ll be ready to get lifted!
✅ 25mg for a extra-lifted dose
✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects
✅ Blend with any beverage of your choosing
Take your Kayo on the go! Our Rapid Release Drink Mix lets you upgrade any beverage to Kayo status. Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects, you’ll be feeling all 25mg of D9 in minutes, not hours. We’ve also added in green coffee extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, GABA, and 5HTP for a well-rounded wellness experience that will add benefit, as well as buzz, to your body. Just mix with 16-20oz of cold water for an ideal, refreshing adult beverage experience. Choose from two incredible flavors: Raspberry Lemonade or a house favorite, Peach Tea. Just a quick swish and you’ll be ready to get lifted!
25MG D9 THC Drink Mix - Raspberry Lemonade
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
✅ Dose in the most discreet of fashions
✅ 25mg for a extra-lifted dose
✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects
✅ Blend with any beverage of your choosing
Take your Kayo on the go! Our Rapid Release Drink Mix lets you upgrade any beverage to Kayo status. Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects, you’ll be feeling all 25mg of D9 in minutes, not hours. We’ve also added in green coffee extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, GABA, and 5HTP for a well-rounded wellness experience that will add benefit, as well as buzz, to your body. Just mix with 16-20oz of cold water for an ideal, refreshing adult beverage experience. Choose from two incredible flavors: Raspberry Lemonade or a house favorite, Peach Tea. Just a quick swish and you’ll be ready to get lifted!
✅ 25mg for a extra-lifted dose
✅ Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects
✅ Blend with any beverage of your choosing
Take your Kayo on the go! Our Rapid Release Drink Mix lets you upgrade any beverage to Kayo status. Nano-emulsified for rapid onset effects, you’ll be feeling all 25mg of D9 in minutes, not hours. We’ve also added in green coffee extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, GABA, and 5HTP for a well-rounded wellness experience that will add benefit, as well as buzz, to your body. Just mix with 16-20oz of cold water for an ideal, refreshing adult beverage experience. Choose from two incredible flavors: Raspberry Lemonade or a house favorite, Peach Tea. Just a quick swish and you’ll be ready to get lifted!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item