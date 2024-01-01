25MG THC Freeze Pops | Kayo Rapid Release

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Try The Hemp Doctor’s coolest new product, just in time for summer! Achieve high levels of chill with our new D9 THC Freeze Pops. With 25MG of nano D9 THC per pop, three (3) delicious flavors per pouch, and nine (9) pops per pack, these will surely be the highlight of your summer vacation. Each pouch is packed with 3 pops of each delicious flavor at 25MG per pop, with 3 delicious flavors, for a total of 9 pops and 225MG of fruity freezie fun.

Whether you’re lounging poolside in the comfort of your own backyard or bracing yourself for another 'exhilarating' beach trip with your in-laws, be sure to pick up a pack (or three) of Kayo Freeze Pops to enjoy your own personal getaway.

Keep out of reach of children. This product is for adult use only.

Ice Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Peach Crescendo. Ice Pop is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Pop effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Lovin’ in Her Eyes, Ice Pop features flavors like citrus, peach, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
