Ice Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Peach Crescendo. Ice Pop is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Pop effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Lovin’ in Her Eyes, Ice Pop features flavors like citrus, peach, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
