50MG Phuk'd Up Seltzer - Strawberry Lemonade

by The Hemp Doctor
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing The Hemp Doctor's Phuk'd Up Seltzer - a refreshing and potent infusion of 50mg Delta 9 THC. With two tantalizing flavors - Strawberry Lemonade and Pina Colada - this seltzer offers a burst of tropical flavor. Made with premium ingredients, it's the perfect companion for any occasion, whether you're lounging poolside or unwinding after a long day. Try it today and experience a new level of refreshment.

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant weed strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG and is bred by Barney's Farm. Strawberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Lemonade effects are energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of Strawberry Lemonade is Myrcene, featuring a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy lemon and berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
