The Hemp Doctor

60mg Delta 8 THC Gummies

About this product

You asked; we delivered. Ready for blast-off? These 60mg Delta-8 THC gummies will punch you into another atmosphere, so be prepared for an adventure.

Concentration: 60mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy ring
Size: 1800mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces at 60mg per piece
Irresistible taste!

Each gummy contains 60mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/4 of a gummy. These may take up to 3 hours to take effect.
