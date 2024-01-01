65MG ∆ 8 / ∆ 9 THC Gummies - Cherry Rings

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product

You asked; we delivered. Ready for blast-off? These 65mg Delta-8 / Delta-9 THC gummies will punch you into another atmosphere, so be prepared for an adventure.

Concentration: 65mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per gummy ring
Size: 1950mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per bottle; 30 pieces at 65mg per piece
Irresistible taste!

Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8 and 15mg of Delta 9 THC. If you are new to THC, we recommend starting with 1/4 of a gummy. These may take up to 3 hours to take effect.
Available in Blue Raspberry, Cosmic rings, Cherry Rings, Peach Rings, and Watermelon Rings

About this strain

Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
