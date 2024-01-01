65MG ∆ 8 / ∆ 9 THC Gummies - Cosmic

About this product

You asked; we delivered. Ready for blast-off? These 65mg Delta-8 / Delta-9 THC gummies will punch you into another atmosphere, so be prepared for an adventure.

Concentration: 65mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per gummy ring
Size: 1950mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per bottle; 30 pieces at 65mg per piece
Irresistible taste!

Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8 and 15mg of Delta 9 THC. If you are new to THC, we recommend starting with 1/4 of a gummy. These may take up to 3 hours to take effect.
Available in Blue Raspberry, Cosmic rings, Cherry Rings, Peach Rings, and Watermelon Rings

About this strain

Cosmic Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lavender and Bubble Gum strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Cosmic Candy is known for its unique and delightful aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with hints of floral and bubble gum. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers due to its moderate THC content, typically ranging around 18%. Leafly customers report that Cosmic Candy's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a sense of euphoria. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Cosmic Candy features flavors like sweet berries, floral undertones, and a subtle bubble gum quality. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Cosmic Candy typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Candy, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
