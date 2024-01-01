About this product
65MG ∆ 8 / ∆ 9 THC Gummies - Cosmic
About this product
About this strain
Cosmic Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lavender and Bubble Gum strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Cosmic Candy is known for its unique and delightful aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with hints of floral and bubble gum. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers due to its moderate THC content, typically ranging around 18%. Leafly customers report that Cosmic Candy's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a sense of euphoria. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Cosmic Candy features flavors like sweet berries, floral undertones, and a subtle bubble gum quality. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Cosmic Candy typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Candy, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.