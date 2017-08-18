65MG ∆ 8 / ∆ 9 THC Gummies - Watermelon Rings

by The Hemp Doctor
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

You asked; we delivered. Ready for blast-off? These 65mg Delta-8 / Delta-9 THC gummies will punch you into another atmosphere, so be prepared for an adventure.

Concentration: 65mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per gummy ring
Size: 1950mg of Delta 8/Delta 9 THC per bottle; 30 pieces at 65mg per piece
Irresistible taste!

Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8 and 15mg of Delta 9 THC. If you are new to THC, we recommend starting with 1/4 of a gummy. These may take up to 3 hours to take effect.
Available in Blue Raspberry, Cosmic rings, Cherry Rings, Peach Rings, and Watermelon Rings

About this strain

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
