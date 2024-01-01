About this product
✅ Could there be a better Halloween candy for adults?
✅ Packs a potent 75mg punch
✅ Full of the fat that makes THC most effective
✅ Enjoy the same great taste as your childhood favorite
Looking to take your snack game to the next level? Introducing our THC Peanut Butter Cup, now infused with 75MG of Delta 9 THC. With a potent punch in every bite, this treat is perfect for those who want to elevate their snack time experience. Indulge in the creamy combination of smooth milk chocolate and rich peanut butter while enjoying the added kick.
Our THC-infused Peanut Butter Cup is fully compliant with the Farm Bill and third-party lab tested, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
We recommend starting with a quarter of a THC Peanut Butter Cup and gradually increasing to half at your own pace. Enjoy it on its own, or try adding it to ice cream or baking it into cookies for a special dessert!
✅ Packs a potent 75mg punch
✅ Full of the fat that makes THC most effective
✅ Enjoy the same great taste as your childhood favorite
Looking to take your snack game to the next level? Introducing our THC Peanut Butter Cup, now infused with 75MG of Delta 9 THC. With a potent punch in every bite, this treat is perfect for those who want to elevate their snack time experience. Indulge in the creamy combination of smooth milk chocolate and rich peanut butter while enjoying the added kick.
Our THC-infused Peanut Butter Cup is fully compliant with the Farm Bill and third-party lab tested, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
We recommend starting with a quarter of a THC Peanut Butter Cup and gradually increasing to half at your own pace. Enjoy it on its own, or try adding it to ice cream or baking it into cookies for a special dessert!
75MG D9 THC Peanut Butter Cup
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
✅ Could there be a better Halloween candy for adults?
✅ Packs a potent 75mg punch
✅ Full of the fat that makes THC most effective
✅ Enjoy the same great taste as your childhood favorite
Looking to take your snack game to the next level? Introducing our THC Peanut Butter Cup, now infused with 75MG of Delta 9 THC. With a potent punch in every bite, this treat is perfect for those who want to elevate their snack time experience. Indulge in the creamy combination of smooth milk chocolate and rich peanut butter while enjoying the added kick.
Our THC-infused Peanut Butter Cup is fully compliant with the Farm Bill and third-party lab tested, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
We recommend starting with a quarter of a THC Peanut Butter Cup and gradually increasing to half at your own pace. Enjoy it on its own, or try adding it to ice cream or baking it into cookies for a special dessert!
✅ Packs a potent 75mg punch
✅ Full of the fat that makes THC most effective
✅ Enjoy the same great taste as your childhood favorite
Looking to take your snack game to the next level? Introducing our THC Peanut Butter Cup, now infused with 75MG of Delta 9 THC. With a potent punch in every bite, this treat is perfect for those who want to elevate their snack time experience. Indulge in the creamy combination of smooth milk chocolate and rich peanut butter while enjoying the added kick.
Our THC-infused Peanut Butter Cup is fully compliant with the Farm Bill and third-party lab tested, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
We recommend starting with a quarter of a THC Peanut Butter Cup and gradually increasing to half at your own pace. Enjoy it on its own, or try adding it to ice cream or baking it into cookies for a special dessert!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item