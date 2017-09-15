75MG D9 THC Trippy Treats

✅ A punchy 75mg in each gooey treat

✅ Fruit cereal and marshmallowy goodness

✅ Delivers the same great edible experience in a fun format

✅ Tastes authentic without any pungent hempy flavor

Introducing The Hemp Doctor’s 75MG D9 THC Trippy Treats! These fruity cereal bars are infused with D9 THC for a potent punch of THC in every bite. Enjoy a delightful blend of fruity cereal marshmallow treat and the properties of D9 THC, perfect for relaxation or inspiration. Try them today and discover a new level of satisfaction!

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
