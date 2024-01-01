About this product
✅ A classic cannabis experience in 3 great flavors
✅ Balanced between CBD and D9 – this gummy is effective without added anxiety
✅ Just under 30mg of cannabinoids for functional, social dosing
✅ The best THC gummies for daytime use
These delicious hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies are 100% legal. Our D9 THC is derived from 100% USA-grown, organic hemp. At 375mg Delta 9 (12.5mg per piece) and 450MG CBD (15mg per piece), these gems are sure to provide the entourage effect along with a mild sense of euphoria and an upbeat and functional mindset. Great for daytime use!
These are vegan/pectin and contain no gelatin.
Berry Blast, D9/CBD Daytime Gummies
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
