Blueberry Muffin - ZAZA Flower

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
✅ CATEGORY: Indica Dominant Hybrid

✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

✅ THCA CONTENT: 30.43%

✅ PERSONALITY: Focused & Numb

WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?

We’re shaking up the juice here at The Hemp Doctor and this time it’s blueberry juice! Fresh from our ZaZa oven, Blueberry Muffin will make your feel like you’re the baked good in this relationship. A strong, indica dominant hybrid, this pleasant, thoughtful strain is the product of Hemp Doctor favorites Purple Panty Dropper and Blueberry. Blueberry Muffin’s flavor is predictably chock full of fresh blueberry jam, which softens down to a warm vanilla finish, laden with nuts and aromatic earth.

This strain would be a great companion for a quiet museum stroll, where its sense of lazy focus allows you to appreciate the beautiful things in exquisite detail and sharpness. Focusing on the moment won’t be difficult at all, as Blueberry Muffin will single-handedly strip your mind of all other thought, offering a languid sense of ease that eventually seeps into your body, leaving you tingly, then totally numb. A great choice for maximum relaxation, this is one batch of muffins you won’t mind burning!

Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
