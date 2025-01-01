About this product
✅ A legendary rainbow of strains to choose from
✅ 1.25g of premium THCA flower
✅ Comes in a convenient pop-top tube for storage between tokes
✅ Full-panel tested for guaranteed purity
Longing for a dispensary-grade experience worthy of a California beach? You’ll be surprised at how well our THCA prerolls perform. Each 1.25g joint perfectly captures what we love about cannabis. THCA flower is the most natural form of federally legal cannabis, no chemistry or processing required. Just the best THCA flower at its purest. Choose from a truly dizzying array of strains to find your ultimate match, whether you’re Team Indica, Team Sativa, or Team Anything In Between. If you’ve been watching the trends you know that THCA is booming in popularity. Find out why for yourself – today!
*Please note that the flower is a final sale item and not eligible for returns or exchanges.
THCA Pre-Rolls, 1.25G - Pineapple Express
The Hemp DoctorFlower
About this product
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
