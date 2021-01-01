About this product

Our veterinarian-formulated CBD dog treats provide a THC-free profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically grown hemp oil.



These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Fido enjoys the same fast absorption and quick effects that humans get with other Hemp Doctor CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our CBD dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water-soluble powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater.



All Hemp Doctor CBD products can be administered to your pets to improve their quality of life!