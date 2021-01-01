About this product

Our strongest formulation to date. We are happy to bring you our CBG/CBD oil. This incredible 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD is one of the first in the industry, and we are happy to be able to offer this premium product directly to you. Available in Natural or Lemon flavor.



Cannabigerol (CBG) is considered “The Mother of all Cannabinoids”.



1000mg CBG, 1000mg CBD

C02-extracted

Full spectrum (Less than 0.3% THC)

American hemp

Lab-tested