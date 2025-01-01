About this product
CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Pinene
THCA CONTENT: 35.95%
PERSONALITY: Hungry & Happy
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
If you want to recreate that Amsterdam coffee shop vibe back State-side, Tangie is the strain to pick. It’s very popular in the Netherlands and becoming more so throughout Europe, with very little wonder as to why. Designed to recreate the effects and juicy flavor of 1990s crowd pleaser, Tangerine Dream, Tangie executes. Its splash of signature tangerine aroma and flavor owes in large part to California Orange and Skunk-1, its proud parents.
The sativa dominance signals a bright and cheerful personality, offering users an elevated mood and an encouraging, happy focus that’s sure to boost your creativity and outlook on life all at once. It is also a rare sativa that likes food, definitely delivering a case of the munchies that will have you scrounging through your fridge. Set the stage for a good day with this lovely mood-lifter ASAP.
Tangie THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
